Voting by Mail-in or Absentee Ballot



Mail-in and absentee ballot applications for the November 3, 2020, general election must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.









What are mail ballots?



In Pennsylvania, you now have two options for mail ballots. You may either choose a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot to request, complete, and return to your county election office.

Mail-in ballot – Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason.

– Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason. Absentee ballot – If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot.



In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote. Please visit Check Your Registration Status to review your registration information





Which ballot should I use?

Mail-in Ballot Who may apply for a mail-in ballot application? You may apply for a Mail-in Ballot if you are a qualified voter. You must be registered to vote in order to vote by mail-in ballot.

More about Mail-in Ballots

Absentee Ballot Who may apply for an absentee ballot application? College students who are not registered to vote at their school address



People whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live

Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polling place

Members of the military

People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday

Inmates who haven't been convicted of a felony

To vote by absentee ballot you must be registered to vote. More about Absentee Ballots













Voting by Absentee Ballot

Deadlines for the November 3 General Election:

5 pm October 27 - APPLICATIONS must be RECEIVED by your county election office

- APPLICATIONS must be RECEIVED by your county election office 8 pm November 3 - VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office - postmarks are not enough

Applications and ballots may be delivered to your county election office by the deadline. Contact your county election office for their hours of operation.



If you have an emergency you may still be able to get an absentee ballot after the deadline, called an emergency absentee ballot. You can find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot at the end of this page.

An absentee ballot is a ballot sent to you by mail. You can mark and cast the ballot by returning it to the county election office.





How do I apply for an absentee ballot?



Other ways to request an absentee ballot Apply in person at your county election office.



Contact your county election office for more information.



If your application is accepted, you will get an absentee ballot with instructions from your county election office.







Already applied for an absentee ballot?

PA voters can see the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online. Track your ballot's progress from when your county receives your application, to when they receive your voted ballot. Track the Status of Your Mail-in or Absentee Ballot





What’s a permanent absentee ballot request? You now have the option to request to be added to the permanent absentee ballot request list where you’ll receive an application to renew your absentee ballot request each year. This only applies if you have a permanent disability or illness when applying for this option when submitting an absentee ballot application. Once your application is approved, you will automatically receive ballots for the remainder of the year, and you do not need to submit an application for each election.





How do I vote with an absentee ballot?



1. Mark your ballot, following the instructions.

2. Place your ballot in the secrecy envelope and then put the secrecy envelope into the official envelope. Be sure to sign the declaration, or your ballot may not count.

3. Return your ballot so it arrives at the county election office on time.





Emergency Absentee Ballot



Last Minute Emergencies



In emergency situations (such as an unexpected illness or disability and last-minute absence) following the deadline at 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election, you can request an Emergency Absentee Ballot.



The deadline to submit your Emergency Absentee Ballot Application to the County Election Office is 8:00 pm on election day.



Content Editor Don’t miss voting deadlines!

Sign up to receive emails about mail ballot deadlines, voting processes, new voting system, and more sent directly to your inbox. Sign up for Updates













